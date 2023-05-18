‘Good to see you’ remark echoes in IHC

ISLAMABAD: “Good to see you” remark echoed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) too during the hearing of a petition filed by the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry against his arrest.
Addressing the Inspector General of Islamabad police, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said, “IG Sahib good to see you!”. At this, everyone in the court room burst into laughter.It is pertinent to mention that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial faced a barrage of criticism when he greeted the PTI chief with the same remark during his production in the court after his arrest by the NAB from the IHC premises.
Later in a statement, the chief justice said his words were misinterpreted.The chief justice said he respected everyone and addressed all the people appearing in his court in the same way.
