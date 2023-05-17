Shireen Mazari, Naz Chitrali held again after being released by IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali Tuesday were picked up again soon after their release.
According to the party, Mazari and Falak Naz Chitrali were arrested from outside Adiala Jail by the Islamabad Police and taken to an undisclosed location.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the release of Dr Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali and they were arrested again after their release.
Hearing separate pleas, the high court also directed the police to “immediately” release senior party leaders Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz.
The orders to release the PTI leaders were issued by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb’s court as he took up separate pleas.
The former human rights minister’s daughter Imaan Mazari had approached the IHC for the release of her mother.
Meanwhile, Murad Saeed, a former minister, has written letter to President Dr Arif Alvi about threats he claims to be facing from the present government. He has urged the president to take notice of bogus cases, frivolous FIRs and threats to life by government and handlers.
LAHORE: The caretaker government of Punjab is facing legal complications in taking action under the Army Act 1952...
KARACHI: Inter Board Committee of Chairmen has asked the foreign boards to announce their policies regarding the ...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a supplementary grant of Rs5.57...
MINGORA: A minor girl was killed and six other students and a teacher were injured when a cop allegedly opened fire on...
Bilawal to meet Kashmiri representatives, address fora, show solidarity, and highlight Pakistan's efforts against...
Interim CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the development of an effective mechanism to apprehend the accused