Shireen Mazari, Naz Chitrali held again after being released by IHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shireen Mazari (L) and Falak Naz Chitrali. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali Tuesday were picked up again soon after their release.

According to the party, Mazari and Falak Naz Chitrali were arrested from outside Adiala Jail by the Islamabad Police and taken to an undisclosed location.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the release of Dr Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali and they were arrested again after their release.

Hearing separate pleas, the high court also directed the police to “immediately” release senior party leaders Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz.

The orders to release the PTI leaders were issued by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb’s court as he took up separate pleas.

The former human rights minister’s daughter Imaan Mazari had approached the IHC for the release of her mother.

Meanwhile, Murad Saeed, a former minister, has written letter to President Dr Arif Alvi about threats he claims to be facing from the present government. He has urged the president to take notice of bogus cases, frivolous FIRs and threats to life by government and handlers.