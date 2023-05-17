LHC orders removal of Farrukh Habib’s name from ECL

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued orders to remove name of the PTI leader Farrukh Habib from the Exit Control List (ECL). The LHC judge Justice Anwarul Haq had reserved verdict on the matter which was announced on Tuesday. Farrukh Habib in his petition stated that he wanted to go to Dubai on April 28, but he was offloaded from the plane at Lahore airport. At the airport he came to know that his name was placed on the ECL. He implored the court to remove his name from the ECL.