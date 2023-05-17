MQMP team calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: An MQM Pakistan delegation under Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of reservations about the population census. Sources said Federal Ministers Syed Aminul Haq, Javed Hanif, and Rauf Siddiqui were also included in the delegation.Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, and Azam Tarar were also present.