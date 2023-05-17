MQMP team calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: An MQM Pakistan delegation under Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of reservations about the population census. Sources said Federal Ministers Syed Aminul Haq, Javed Hanif, and Rauf Siddiqui were also included in the delegation.Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, and Azam Tarar were also present.
LAHORE: Central President of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday that Imran Khan has...
LAHORE: Safma Secretary General Imtiaz Alam Tuesday said the three-member Supreme Court bench had sensibly created an...
Rawalpindi: Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali held open court to redress the complaints of the citizens under...
Islamabad: Climate change is not merely about fluctuating weather conditions. It poses a real and imminent threat to...
ISLAMABAD: An international brand of tobacco sector has decided to reduce its activities in Pakistan by 25 percent in...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani on Tuesday asked the government to note statements from the United...