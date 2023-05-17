Two more cops shot dead by dacoits

SUKKUR: Two more policemen were shot dead and three injured by the dacoits in Ghotki and Kashmore-Kandhkot. Reports said that a gang of dacoits attacked the Akbar Bajkani police picket on Kandhkot and resorted indiscriminate firing upon the police post in which policeman Muhammad Ali Malik was killed and Abdullah Malik was injured. The dacoits later took away the official weapons of the dead and injured cops. The dead were shifted to a local hospital. In another incident, criminals attacked Saddiq Lakhan police post of Andal Sundrani Police Station of Ghotki district and fired at a check post in which police man Khalid Memon was killed and two other cops injured.
LAHORE: Central President of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday that Imran Khan has...
LAHORE: Safma Secretary General Imtiaz Alam Tuesday said the three-member Supreme Court bench had sensibly created an...
Rawalpindi: Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali held open court to redress the complaints of the citizens under...
Islamabad: Climate change is not merely about fluctuating weather conditions. It poses a real and imminent threat to...
ISLAMABAD: An international brand of tobacco sector has decided to reduce its activities in Pakistan by 25 percent in...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani on Tuesday asked the government to note statements from the United...