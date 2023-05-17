Two more cops shot dead by dacoits

SUKKUR: Two more policemen were shot dead and three injured by the dacoits in Ghotki and Kashmore-Kandhkot. Reports said that a gang of dacoits attacked the Akbar Bajkani police picket on Kandhkot and resorted indiscriminate firing upon the police post in which policeman Muhammad Ali Malik was killed and Abdullah Malik was injured. The dacoits later took away the official weapons of the dead and injured cops. The dead were shifted to a local hospital. In another incident, criminals attacked Saddiq Lakhan police post of Andal Sundrani Police Station of Ghotki district and fired at a check post in which police man Khalid Memon was killed and two other cops injured.