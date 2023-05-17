Coalmine dispute: Sunikhel elders block Indus Highway against killings

KOHAT: The elders of Sunikhel tribe placed the bodies of those killed in a clash with Zargunkhel sub-tribes on Indus Highway and blocked it for vehicular traffic for six hours near Kohat Tunnel on Tuesday.

The protesters were demanding the government and police to provide justice to the victim familiesThe police and security forces rushed to the spot and held talks with protesters.Later, collective funeral prayers were offered for the 11 slain persons near Kohat Tunnel and then shifted the bodies to the respective areas for burial.

The protesters continued to block the Indus Highway for traffic due to which the passengers going to Karachi and elsewhere in the country faced great hardships.However, later the road was opened for traffic after the officials held talks with elders.

It may be mentioned that 16 people were killed and three others injured when the members of two tribes exchanged fire over a dispute pertaining to the demacation of a coalmine in Darra Adamkhel here on Monday.

The tribesmen from Sunikhel and Zargunkhel sub-tribes traded fire over a dispute related to the demarcation of a coalmine in Darra Adamkhel.