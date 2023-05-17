Naqvi opens Kalma Underpass Project

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Kalma Underpass Remodeling CBD Punjab Boulevard project here Tuesday.

The chief minister also commended the management of Central Business District for completing the project 20 days ahead of schedule. During his visit, the chief minister inspected the Kalma Underpass Remodeling CBD Punjab Boulevard and praised the exceptional quality of the construction work. The chief executive officer of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority briefed the chief minister, highlighting that the Kalma underpass has been reconstructed, extending it by an impressive 358 meters.

Additionally, underpasses from Barkat Market to Alizeb Road and Barkat Market have been constructed, and approximately five kilometers of the road network have been restored. The briefing further emphasised that all water supply, sewerage, and drainage lines in the project area have been upgraded.

In a bid to address environmental pollution, the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority has also planted 10,000 new saplings. The chief minister acknowledged that the project would greatly alleviate traffic congestion, with an estimated three lakh vehicles benefitting from improved daily movement.

The completion of the project has brought immense convenience to travellers, as it has permanently resolved the long-standing issue of chronic traffic jams at Kalma Chowk, Gulberg, Liberty, and other areas.

Information Minister Amir Mir, commissioner, deputy commissioner, and CCPO Lahore, secretary information, CEO Lahore Waste Management Company, PHA DG, and various other officials were also present.