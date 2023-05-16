Shehryar Afridi, Fayyaz Chohan arrested

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi was arrested on Monday from Sector F-8 under 3 MPO.

Earlier, Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan was arrested by the police amid an ongoing crackdown on party leadership. Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan was arrested from Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh. A large contingent was imposed to prevent him from reaching the Rawalpindi Press Club. Police said a case has been registered against Chohan in Sadiqabad police station on May 9 accusing him of arson and inciting workers during protests. Chohan is also accused of burning and vandalising the metro station the Sixth Road. He has been granted pre-arrest bail by the Anti-Terrorism Court till May 18. Police also raided Chohan’s house last night but were unable to apprehend him.