Minister for upgrading Tib, homeopathy syllabus

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has stressed to upgrade syllabus and courses being taught at Tib and homeopathic colleges so that educational standard of Tib/Homeopath practitioners could get international authenticity.

He expressed these views while addressing a delegation of Tib and Homeopathic Associations headed by President National Council for Homeopathy Dr Ghulam Murtaza who called on him at his office. The delegation includes Hakeem Ahmad Saleemi, President National Council for Tib, homeo Dr Zafar Iqbal, homeo Dr Shahid Shaheen and homeo Dr Muhammad Amin.

The delegation of Tibbi Associations apprised the minister PSHD of their concerns on yardstick for abolishment of their seats in the government hospitals and other issues in detail. The minister held out assurance to them and said their problems would duly be considered. He observed that every citizen has his fundamental right to get medical treatment of his own choice. He said that the government has the foremost duty to extend quality healthcare to its citizens.

The President of National Council for Homeopathy, Dr Murtaza, said that five-year course of Tib and Homeopaths has been approved by the HEC which was being taught at the five selected universities. Later, the minister, while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Quality Control Board Punjab, sought details of cases pending for the last five years and asked them to complete the investigations as soon as possible. He asked for devising such a mechanism in the PQCB to ensure its smooth functioning uninterruptedly. The minister also expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the PQCB.

Minister assures business community of full support

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer has assured the business community of taking all possible measures for improving the business environment. He made this assurance while talking to a delegation of Pioneer Business Group (PBG) of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its chairman Ali Hussam Asghar on Monday.

The provincial minister said that Punjab government was committed to provide an enabling atmosphere to small and medium enterprises in the prevailing tough situation. ‘I have adopted an open door policy and visiting markets to get a firsthand knowledge of the issues. Immediate resolution of issues is my priority. I will take up the issues relating to the federal government with the relevant people,’ he said. SM Tanveer expressed hope that PBG would continue highlighting the issues of the business community.

Former LCCI vice president Haris Ateeq, LCCI executive committee member Mardan Shah and businessmen belonging to different sectors were part of the delegation. They briefed the minister about the issues being faced by enterprises of different sectors of the economy. They thanked the minister for visiting the markets and associations and taking personal interest in resolving the issues.