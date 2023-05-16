Produce journalist in 48 hours: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday ordered the Sialkot DPO to recover journalist Imran Riaz Khan within 48 hours and produce him before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until May 18. Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition of Imran Riaz’s father, Muhammad Riaz, in which he had implored the court that his son Imran Riaz has been kept in illegal detention and the court should issue recovery orders.

During the hearing, the judge expressed anger at the Sialkot DPO and the SHO for the non-recovery of Imran Riaz. The court remarked that the detention of a journalist is beyond comprehension. Video footage was shown in the courtroom, which was submitted by the police, in which Riaz was seen leaving the jail premises escorted by masked men. The court expressed its concern over this, saying that this matter has become suspicious. The court directed the DPO to meet the sector commander of the intelligence agency to take all possible steps to recover Imran Riaz.

The DPO told the court after meeting with the sector commander that 48 hours should be given for the recovery of Imran Riaz. During the hearing, it was also revealed that the police had arrested Riaz without any warrants or detention orders.