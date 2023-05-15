Another PTI leader arrested in Lahore over May 9 violence

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Lahore Police on Sunday arrested PTI leader Brigadier (retd) Javed Akram and his daughter-in-law advocate Fayeza Murad from their Lahore residence for allegedly being involved in the violence that took place in Lahore on May 9 in reaction to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.
Brigadier (retd) Javed Akram has been the former MPA of Toba Tek Singh and was defeated as PTI’s candidate in 2018 general elections from PP-120 (Rajana).
His family sources told that both of them had been nominated as accused in the May 9 attack on Lahore’s Jinnah House during riots, which occurred following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
