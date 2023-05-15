 
Monday May 15, 2023
National

Left with no option but to protest: Kaira

By Our Correspondent
May 15, 2023

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday, while visiting his constituency, said all the parties part of coalition government have unanimously decided to stage protest outside the Supreme Court.

He said the court has left no other option for them but to protest. “We went to the courts and filed petitions but were not heard,” he said.