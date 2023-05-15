Left with no option but to protest: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday, while visiting his constituency, said all the parties part of coalition government have unanimously decided to stage protest outside the Supreme Court.
He said the court has left no other option for them but to protest. “We went to the courts and filed petitions but were not heard,” he said.
