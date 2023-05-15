Banned items seized at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: Customs appraisement personnel at the Torkham border foiled an attempt to smuggle banned goods from Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday. Collector Customs Ashfaq Khan said that acting on a tip-off, the customs appraisement staff stopped a coal-laden truck (KBL-2023) at Torkham border entry point. He said that during the search, they recovered 575kg dry milk, 938kg betel nuts and 20kg emulsifiers.
Ashfaq said the total worth of the seized items in the open market was Rs2.5 million. He said the truck driver, Khaista Mir, a resident of Afghanistan, was arrested and an FIR registered against him. He said the items were being smuggled to avoid tax payment at the Torkham customs house.
