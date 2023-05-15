Martyrdom of DSP, 3 other cops: Police say gang busted, main accused held

PESHAWAR: The group involved in the martyrdom of Deputy Superintendent of Police Iqbal Momand and three other cops in Lakki Marwat a few weeks back has been busted by the Counter Terrorism Department, it was learnt on Sunday.

Iqbal Momand was martyred along with three other policemen when he was on way to the Saddar Police Station in Lakki Marwat. His vehicle was targeted with a roadside bomb. They were on their way to the Saddar Police Station when they were attacked by the militants with grenades and heavy weapons.

“The group behind the attack has been busted and one of the key members arrested. He was involved in a number of other attacks on police,” Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan said.

A CTD official said the main terrorist involved in the attack was identified as Shaukatullah of Banda Paindakhel in Lakki Marwat who has been arrested.

“The CTD has worked out a number of cases, including most of the high-profile incidents in

southern KP and the rest of the province during the last two months. Aggressive operations are underway across KP,” said Shaukat Abbas, Additional IG of CTD.

The official said the CTD has worked out 68.9 percent cases of terrorism happened during the first three months of the year.

He said that 309 incidents of terrorism were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the first quarter of which 213 have been worked out and 124 terrorists have been arrested. Those held during the period included some top terrorists carrying a huge amount as head money.