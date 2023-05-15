Unfortunate events

It is unfortunate that the nation witnessed extreme levels of violence after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan; the case has now been followed by his interim bail. Whatever happened on May 9 was uncalled for and unexpected; the politics of mobs, vigilante groups and hooligans must be brought to a halt.

There are some red lines which should never be crossed under any circumstances. Unfortunately, during this period of unrest, state buildings that deserve immense respect were attacked. Necessary legislation should be passed in the assemblies to protect these national assets at all costs. Those who attacked or damaged them should be given exemplary punishments. Regardless of who is in power, the state’s writ should remain in force.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore