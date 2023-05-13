Cambridge exams to resume from 15th

LAHORE: Cambridge International Friday informed schools in Pakistan that it will resume all exams across the country in line with their timetable from Monday, May 15.



As per information shared with schools, the management of schools have been asked to inform candidates to report to the designated exam venues as per the already shared Statement of Entry and Venue Letter.

“Cancelling the exams on 10, 11 and 12 May was a difficult decision for the British Council and Cambridge,” reads the message. Cambridge also clarified that they will not award results based on School Assessed Grades and will not be asking schools to collect a Portfolio of Evidence of candidates’ work.

Cambridge will only be awarding grades based on examinations that the candidate has been able to take.

It also informed the schools that there was a full explanation of the process on the Cambridge website. The message also reads, “Assessed marks are not an ‘average’ grade, they are not the forecast grades provided by the school, and they do not use the candidate’s mock exam grade.”