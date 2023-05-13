Army rules out martial law, says top brass all for democracy

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses the press conference in Rawalpindi on April 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@Mkashif976

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry Friday rejected rumours about the imposition of martial law in the country and said the entire military leadership supports democracy.

“I want to say clearly that Gen Asim Muneer and the military leadership under him wholeheartedly support democracy and imposition of martial law is out of question,” he emphasised while speaking in Geo Television’s current affairs programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Key Sath’.

The programme host had asked about rumours on social media about possibility of martial law imposition and that many army officers resigned in protest due to current crisis in the country.

Maj Gen Chaudhry maintained, “Despite efforts by internal miscreants and external enemies, the army is united and would remain so under the leadership of General Asim Munir. Dream to cause division in the army would remain a dream. Neither anyone disobeyed nor anyone resigned.”