Traffic diversion plan for PPP public meeting announced

The Karachi traffic police on Friday announced a traffic diversion plan for II Chundrigarh Road where a political party is organising a public meeting on Saturday (today).

Officials said that on May 13 at 5pm, a public meeting would be organised by a political party at the City Station Chowk on II Chundrigarh Road. The traffic police have prepared a special traffic plan for the venue and its adjoining areas to avoid inconvenience to the participants and members of the public.

Parking arrangements for the participants have been made at the Railway Ground City Railway Station, and SP Railway Office of the City Railway Station. Those coming from West, Central, Korangi, Malir and East districts will go to the venue by parking their vehicles at the Railway Ground and SP Railway Office Ground via Shaheen Chowk.

Traffic coming from Mauripur, Tower, ICI Chowk and Jinnah Bridge, will not be allowed towards the City Railway Station. Traffic will be diverted towards Boat Basin or the PIDC onto MT Khan Road.

Motorists coming from Shaheen Chowk via II Chundrigarh Road will not be allowed to go to the City Railway Station. Traffic coming from the PIDC Chowk will be diverted directly towards the Pakistan Chowk and traffic from MR Kayani Chowk to Shaheen Chowk will be diverted to the PIDC on the right side and the Pakistan Chowk on the left side.

The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and traffic police to avoid any inconvenience. Moreover, for guidance they can dial Traffic Police Helpline 1915 where our representatives are always there to guide you in case of any problem. Or our social media unit www.facebook.com/karachitrafgicpolice WhatsApp number 03059266907 or keep getting the latest updates from FM Radio 88.6.