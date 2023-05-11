Historic Attock Fort being refurbished

NOWSHERA: The cleanliness and refurbishment of certain sections of the Attock Fort has been started soon after the arrest of ousted prime minister Imran Khan.Sources privy to the situation disclosed that the activities started in the historic fort triggering speculations that the PTI chief might land in the facility.

However, independent sources could not confirm the report as the fort already had an extraordinary security system, and it was not known whether the cleanliness was a routine matter or something special.

It may be mentioned that the Attock Fort had served as a prison for the prominent personalities, politicians and former rulers since the Mughal-era.The fort was declared a sub-jail for former presidents, prime ministers, ministers and other politicians, including Asif Ali Zardari, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, late leader of the Awami National Party Azam Khan Hoti and other personalities after they were arrested on various charges and then imprisoned at the fort.

The Attock Fort, constructed during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar from 1581 to 1583 under the supervision of Khawaja Shamsuddin on the bank of the Indus River, has various sections, including prison, trial court and dungeons where accused are kept.