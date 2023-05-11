Private varsity management summoned

LAHORE:A civil court has summoned a private university management in Rs16.2 million damages suit filed against the university administration by a former employee as the administration allegedly tried to frame the employee in a false case for demanding gratuity amount after serving 28 years in the university.

The damages suit has been filed by former university employee Rana Iftikhar Ahmad who has made the university management respondents in the case.

Rana Iftikhar in his damages suit contended that he served in the university as a director for about 28 years. The petitioner stated that he is a respectable citizen who is enjoying a very good repute among family, friends, colleagues, and locality.

He stated that he has clean career throughout his life and after his retirement a class room was named after him by the university in admiration of his services which was also removed after he demanded his pending dues/gratuity, which also amount to defaming and dishonoring him.

The petitioner stated that due to alleged fabricated application in the police station he suffered mental agony, torture and fear. The petitioner stated that due to false claims of the university in the application against him in the police station which is now a public document, his reputation, as well as his family, has been damaged in such a way that it could not be repaired. The credibility built by him during the span of time is shattered due to writing the false, frivolous, fictitious, and baseless allegations against him, the petitioner added.

The court of Civil Judge Ayesha Alamgeer after hearing the petitioner has summoned the university management for May 22. —