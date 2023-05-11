Call for encouraging women to use IP system to protect, add value to their work

Ali & Associates, a globally recognized law firm based in Pakistan with a focus on the intellectual property law, hosted a panel discussion on World Intellectual Property Day in collaboration with the US Consulate Karachi at the Pakistan American Cultural Centre (PACC), Karachi, on Wednesday.

The panel discussion, moderated by Hanya Haroon, partner, Ali & Associates, brought together distinguished speakers, including John Cabeca, former director at the United States Patent Trademark Office, Ameena Saiyid, OBE, Sitara Imtiaz, Maleeha Mimi Bangash, expert consultant digital banking at the International Finance Corporation, and Dr Iffat Zafar Aga, co-founder and COO of Sehat Kahani.

The event was attended by foreign dignitaries, leading entrepreneurs, and professionals from the corporate sector. During the discussion, the speakers highlighted the importance of encouraging women to use the IP system to protect and add value to their work.

Ali Kabir Shah, partner, Ali & Associates, shared his thoughts on how technology can play a vital role in promoting women-led businesses. “Digital technologies can potentially transform how businesses are conducted, and women entrepreneurs can benefit significantly from it. The need is to focus on creating a digital ecosystem that empowers women entrepreneurs and gives them access to the global market.”

The discussion was followed by a networking session and high tea, where attendees had the opportunity to interact with the speakers and exchange ideas. The event provided a platform for dialogue and collaboration to promote women’s innovation and provide a conducive environment to enable them to actively become engaged in entrepreneurship and commercial activities at large.