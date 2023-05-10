Trump slams verdict as ‘disgrace’

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump Tuesday slammed as a “disgrace” the verdict of of a New York jury finding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation against a former magazine writer, insisting he is the subject of a witch hunt.

“This verdict is a disgra­ce — a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” the former pre­­­­­s­ident, using all capital letters, posted on his Truth Social media platform.“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,” he added in reference to E. Jean Carroll, who brought the lawsuit against him.