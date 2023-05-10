PBC, SCBA settle issues

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday they have settled their differences, saying both organisations have revoked suspension of each other’s members.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar was informed that the PBC has reversed de-seating of SCBA’s secretary and additional secretary.

Justice Ayesha Malik remarked now that the issue is moving towards resolution, both organisations should stop levelling allegations against each other. Later, the bench disposed of the case.