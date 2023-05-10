SZABIST Islamabad hosts job fair

Islamabad:SZABIST Islamabad, a leading educational institution, hosted a dynamic Job Fair here on Tuesday. The event was a grand success, with 63 renowned companies from diverse sectors, including telecom, media, tech, marketing, finance, and Multinational Corporations participating. The Job Fair offered a unique opportunity for students to connect with industry leaders, explore career paths, and seek job opportunities.

To kick start the event, an inaugural session was held where Chief Guest/Guest Speaker, Ejaz Ahmed Qadri, an accomplished entrepreneur and an architect serving as the Managing Partner and Principal Architect at Qadri Associates, shared his valuable insights on 'the idea of success' with the students. In addition, a Job Fair Forum was organized, featuring a panel of three industry experts, including Amees Ahmed (Group EVP Marketing (DFS) at Ufone), Naveed Aziz (Governance Adviser for the British High Commission, UK.), and Adil Omar (Performance & Improvement Manager at Ericsson - Middle East & Africa). These professionals, with their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience, provided valuable counselling to the students. The event was a resounding success, with many students taking part and seeking out job opportunities. The Job Fair not only offered a platform for students to explore different career paths but also gave them a chance to connect with industry leaders and learn from their experiences. Overall, the SZABIST Islamabad Job Fair was a game-changer in the career development space.