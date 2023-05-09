Use of state land for collective benefits discussed

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed on Monday presided over a meeting of senior revenue officials to discuss the utilisation of state lands for collective benefits following their recovery from illegal occupants across the province.

Senior revenue officials, including Chief Settlement Commissioner Shahzad Saeed, Member (Colonies) M Khan Ranjha and Secretary (S&R) Asifa participated in the meeting at BoR committee room. The participants deliberated various options to regain state lands from illegal occupants. Member (colonies) briefed about the details of state lands across Punjab. Nabeel Javed issued directions to initiate preparations for a grand operation to retrieve state lands from land grabbers. He emphasised the importance of preparing lists of under-trial state land cases to approach the courts to expedite their resolution. He also instructed that the paperwork for exchanging government lands between public sector departments must be completed promptly, and measures should be taken to utilise recovered state lands for public purposes. He said that the paperwork for constructing multi-storey towers of PDMA and other departments on state land at Barki Road has already been completed. The state lands are valuable govt assets and it is our responsibility to ensure their protection, he concluded.

Railway tracks inspected

Divisional Superintendent Railway Muhammad Sufian Sarfraz Dogar inspected the footplate of Lahore to Okara track. Footplate inspection was done in the engine of the Khyber Mail train going from Peshawar to Karachi. A detailed inspection of the fitness of the track was carried out during the footplate inspection. DS Railway Lahore also asked questions about safe train operation from the train driver and said that all the rules and regulations related to the operation should be strictly followed. On this occasion, track alignment, fitness, way and works, level crossing gates, unmaintained level crossings, bridges, curves of the track including railway stations were also reviewed.