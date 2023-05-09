Two men shot dead in Lyari and Manghopir

Two incidents occurred in Lyari and Manghopir on Monday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, seemingly due to personal enmities.
In Lyari, a man was shot and killed near a slaughterhouse in Lyari. Police and rescue teams arrived and promptly transported the victim, identified as 26-year-old Asif, son of Fateh, and a resident of Shah Baig Lane, Lyari, to the Civil Hospital Karachi.
District City SSP Arif Aziz said that the incident appeared to be the result of personal animosity. Additionally, it was revealed that the victim had previously been incarcerated on murder charges, with a case registered against him in Keamari. He was subsequently released from jail during the month of Ramazan.
Authorities initiated investigations and were actively seeking CCTV footage to identify the suspects, with the police vowing to apprehend those involved in the murder. In another incident, a scrap dealer was fatally shot in the Pakhtunabad area of Manghopir. The body of the victim, identified as 28-year-old Khanzada, son of Bashir Khan, was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a postmortem examination.
Police officials disclosed that there were no signs of an attempted robbery, leading them to believe that the motorcycle-riding assailants targeted and killed Khanzada deliberately. Despite law enforcement’s efforts, relatives of the deceased refused to hand over the body to the police, displaying reluctance to pursue legal action.
