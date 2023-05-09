Give us the details

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Toori announced an increase in the EOBI pension while addressing an event jointly organized by the Pakistan Workers Association, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist and National Press Club on May 1. This is indeed a laudable announcement made by the minister after a considerably long time.

However, it is surprising to note that the amount of increment and its effective date has not been announced, creating confusion for pensioners. The federal minster should announce the undisclosed details in a timely manner.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad