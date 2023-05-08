Baligh lauds minorities’ role in development

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that minorities are playing an important role in all fields, including defence, education, health and judiciary, for the development of the country.

A delegation of Minority Children Leadership (MCLD) headed by Senator, Chairman Pakistan Christian Council International (PCC), Kamran Michael has met Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House.

According to a handout issued on Sunday, the delegation included National Coordinator of MCLD Zibia Kamran, Provincial Coordinator Sajar Shahzad, and children belonging to minority community. Talking on this occasion, Punjab Balighur Rehman welcomed the children belonging to Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other religions to the Governor’s House. He said that he also appreciates the efforts of the children to present a “Charter of Demand”. The governor said that the government believes in equal rights to all minorities as per the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. All the minority communities living in Pakistan have full economic, political and religious freedom, he added.

He said that minorities are playing an important role in all fields including defence, education, health and judiciary, for the development of the country. The governor said that whenever the enemy cast an evil eye on the beloved country, the whole nation stood united as a leaden wall. The history of martyrs and ghazis of country is adorned with the names of the heroes of the minority community as well.

In the field of judiciary, the services of Chief Justice AR Cornelius, Justice Bhagwan Das will always be remembered. The governor added that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is determined to provide peaceful coexistence and equal opportunities to all Pakistanis, especially the minorities and empowering them socially, economically and politically for national development according to their capabilities.

He hoped that the minorities will continue to play their role for the peace and development and prosperity of the country with more determination and courage. He urged the children to adopt high moral values and positive thinking. He said they should not believe what they hear rather should make research a part of their lives. He urges them not be become a part of any negative propaganda against the country and nation and play their role in the development of the country.