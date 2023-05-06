Edible oil become more valuable than human life

KARACHI: In another incident of domestic violence to a child labour in Karachi, a 12-year-old maid was manhandled by the owner of a bungalow near Khayaban-e-Badban in Defence within the limits of Gizri police station.

The girl suffered burn injuries in her hands and face after hot edible oil in a frying pan spilled while she was preparing kebabs. However, instead of providing some medical aid to the maid, the female owner of the house thrashed her for spilling the oil.

Later, the girl got help from neighbours who gave her an ointment. A video statement of the girl, Humaira, also surfaced in which she said she suffered burns due to hot oil, but her mistress hit her with a frying pan for spilling the oil.

“I kept crying because of my injuries. The owner sat in front of me and kept eating kebabs,” she maintained.Police took the girl to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. “After receiving the complaint, we had the girl medically examined. The family of the girl is being contacted,” said a police official.

Police said legal action would be taken according to the wishes of the injured girl’s family.The injured maid hailed from Khanpur, Punjab, and lived in Korangi in Karachi. Further investigations are under way.