FIA arrests two ‘involved in Hawala, Hundi’

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Karachi has arrested two suspects involved in Hawala and Hundi crime.
A spokesman for the FIA Sindh said that on the directions of the agency’s Karachi Zone director, a team under the supervision of FIA Commercial Banking Circle Karachi Deputy Director Rabia Qureshi arrested two suspects in an operation in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.
The suspects were involved in buying and selling foreign currency without a licence. The FIA team also seized receipts of USD10,000 and Rs1,950,000 from the possession of the arrested men identified as Mohammad Saqib and Amir Hussain.
The Sindh High Court ) on Friday dismissed the appeal of two brothers convicted in a murder case but commuted their...
Karachi has once again been hit by an unusual incident of robbery as a young man along with a minor boy was caught in...
A young man was gunned down by robbers in a mugging bid in Orangi Town on Friday. Meanwhile, an alleged dacoit was...
An anti-terrorism court has given the last chance to the investigating officer to submit the final charge sheet in a...
A fire broke out at a restaurant in PECHS on Friday, causing panic among locals and resulting in significant damage to...
HYDERABAD: Police detained a suspect on Friday, a day after a place of worship of the Ahmadiyya community was...