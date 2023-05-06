 
Saturday May 06, 2023
Karachi

FIA arrests two ‘involved in Hawala, Hundi’

By Our Correspondent
May 06, 2023

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Karachi has arrested two suspects involved in Hawala and Hundi crime.

A spokesman for the FIA Sindh said that on the directions of the agency’s Karachi Zone director, a team under the supervision of FIA Commercial Banking Circle Karachi Deputy Director Rabia Qureshi arrested two suspects in an operation in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

The suspects were involved in buying and selling foreign currency without a licence. The FIA team also seized receipts of USD10,000 and Rs1,950,000 from the possession of the arrested men identified as Mohammad Saqib and Amir Hussain.