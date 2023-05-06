FIA arrests two ‘involved in Hawala, Hundi’

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Karachi has arrested two suspects involved in Hawala and Hundi crime.

A spokesman for the FIA Sindh said that on the directions of the agency’s Karachi Zone director, a team under the supervision of FIA Commercial Banking Circle Karachi Deputy Director Rabia Qureshi arrested two suspects in an operation in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

The suspects were involved in buying and selling foreign currency without a licence. The FIA team also seized receipts of USD10,000 and Rs1,950,000 from the possession of the arrested men identified as Mohammad Saqib and Amir Hussain.