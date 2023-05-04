Raid on Elahi’s house: ACE not to be spared in case of contempt, says LHC

PTI President Parvez Elahi. — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday warned the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials that they would not be spared if contempt was established on their part. The court also issued a show cause notice to DG ACE Sohail Zafar Chatha.

The court was hearing a contempt petition moved by former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi against ACE and police officials over a raid at his residence despite the fact that he had been granted protective bail by the LHC.

As the hearing commenced, the law officer told the court that Elahi was granted bail in an FIR dated 6/2023 and the raid was conducted under FIR 7/2023 but, mistakenly, the record available with the ACE team at the time of the raid had mentioned FIR 7/2023 rather than FIR 6/2023.

The court observed that this case was about two points; first about a mistake claimed by the ACE officials and second about the remarks that ACE Additional Director General Waqas Hassan passed against the court during the raid.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the raid, Waqas had said that “he does not care if he has to face contempt charges”. However, Waqas, in his statement before the court, said he could not even think of contempt of court. Then the court asked the law officer to show the arrest warrant of Elahi that the ACE team took along with them during the raid. But the law officer failed to produce it.

The court showed its dismay over non-compliance by the ACE officials in submitting their reply to notices issued to them. The law officer said he had replied in his hand, but there was a mistake in them. He sought time to submit the correct replies.

The court remarked that the ACE officials violated the court orders and then used inappropriate words about it. The court, while addressing the ACE officials, remarked that “open your ears and listen, if you make a wrong statement, the court will announce its order”. The court then issued notices to all the officers concerned and adjourned the hearing.