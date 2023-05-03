On the run from ACE, Elahi gets bail in two cases

Parvez Elahi during a meeting with President Arif Alvi in Lahore on December 12, 2022. — APP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in two cases.

Elahi was granted bail till May 15 in a case registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment. He was also granted bail till May 4 in another case, which was registered over terrorism charges. The court directed Elahi to approach the courts concerned in both cases.

Earlier, an LHC bench had turned down Elahi’s petition to stop the police from arresting him after which he appeared before the court and secured protective bail. The LHC directed the Punjab police chief and DG ACE to submit a report on the late-night raid on Elahi’s residence. After the hearing, Elahi talked to the media and alleged that caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and ACE Additional Director General Waqas Hassan were responsible for the raid on his residence.

He claimed the Ahmedi lobby was behind the operation at his residence. He alleged that Waqas Hassan was representing Ahmedis while “we are representing the finality of the prophethood”. He said the PTI would sweep the polls, which would have to be held this year at all costs.