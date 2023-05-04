 
Thursday May 04, 2023
AJK PM meets President Sultan

By Our Correspondent
May 04, 2023

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they held detail discussions on political and state affairs.