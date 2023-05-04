AJK PM meets President Sultan

PML-Q leader Ch Muhammad Sarwar addressing a press conference at Governor House. Photo: INP LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health Islamabad has confirmed the...
ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/QUETTA/PESHAWAR: The World Press Freedom Day was observed on Wednesday across the country with a...
ISLAMABAD: In a rare case, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Wani refused to avail special perks and...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar’s interim bail...
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to personally monitor the...