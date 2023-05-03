Imran facing 121 cases, call-up notices across country, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is facing 121 cases and call-up notices across the country.

The PTI has submitted a list of 121 cases in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The list states that 31 cases have been registered against Imran Khan in the federal capital and 30 cases and call-up notices have been issued in Lahore.

According to the list submitted in the court, 12 cases of terrorism have been registered against Imran in Lahore and 14 cases have been registered in Faisalabad. Some 22 terrorism cases have been registered against Imran Khan across the country.

On November 19 last year, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members. Sources privy to the matter said that there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale.

In its notice to Imran Khan, the anti-corruption crusaders wrote: “The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999.” The inquiry proceedings have revealed that during Khan’s tenure as premier, he retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.