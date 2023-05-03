‘OGRA didn’t okay prices cut’

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Finance stated that some reports have been circulating in media that OGRA has made recommendations to the Government for the reduction in the price of Motor Spirit/Petrol with effect from Ist May 2023, which are baseless and untrue.

It clarified that OGRA did not approve any decrease in the prices. The recent decrease in international prices was offset by the exchange rate adjustment and as such, there was no decrease in the local prices of Motor Spirit/Petrol.