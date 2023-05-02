Pakistan sets up pavilion at Dubai travel & tourism exhibition

DUBAI: The 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023 has kicked off with more than 150 countries, including Pakistan, taking part in the four-day show.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Monday officially inaugurated the show, signaling the commencement of the Middle East’s biggest travel and tourism exhibition.

Pakistan has participated for the first time in Dubai’s tourism fair, which is being held in the emirates for the past 30 years, and has established its pavilion. A 25-members’ delegation of Pakistan — led by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports Awan Chaudhry — is participating in the tourism expo to showcase the rich tourism potential of the country.

Chaudhry along with Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi inaugurated Pakistan’s Pavilion at the ATM 2023. Chaudhry said Pakistan was currently earning $1billion from tourism against the potential of $5 billion. He said Skardu will soon have an international airport where tourists will be able to reach directly. He also appreciated the support of Pakistan embassy in the UAE and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for supporting the Pakistani exhibitors to participate in ATM 2023.

Speaking to the media, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said the participation of Pakistan in the show after a long gap was very significant and it will help promote inbound tourism in Pakistan and create its soft image at the global level.

Managing Director PTDC Aftab Rana expressed hope that the participation of Pakistan [in the show] will certainly enhance the influx of foreign tourists to explore the rich touristic potential of the country.

Speaking to The News, Consul General for Pakistan to Dubai Hasan Afzal Khan said visas had been issued to foreign tourists while efforts were being made to provide a complete tourist package so that foreign tourists would not have to face any problem in Pakistan. The show is expected to attract approximately 34,000 attendees and host over 2,000 exhibitors and representatives from more than 150 nations.