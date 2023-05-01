Punjab govt rubbishes Abbasi’s corruption allegations in flour scheme

Interim Information Minister Punjab Amir Mir. —Twitter/file

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government on Sunday termed corruption allegations levelled by PMLN’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with regard to the free flour distribution programme “false and fabricated”. Although the PML-N leader did not single out the Punjab government, provincial Interim Information Minister Amir Mir issued a statement on Sunday and termed Abbasi’s allegations to be “false and fabricated”.

He said the provincial government had provided relief to millions of beneficiaries under the programme. “There wasn’t even an ounce of corruption,” he said, adding that those making the claims had damaged their own credibility.

The Punjab minister maintained that the free flour distribution programme was the province’s most successful scheme under which approximately 30 million people were provided free flour during Ramazan. Mir said the flour scheme had been jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments.

He lamented that the programme had become a target due to internal differences in the PMLN. The provincial caretaker minister urged Abbasi to either apologise or provide evidence to back the allegations.

“The caretaker Punjab government believes in transparency and impartiality and can give an account of every penny regarding the flour scheme. Therefore, no one can accuse it of corruption,” Mir said.

A day earlier, Abbasi had alleged that Rs20 billion was looted during the free floor distribution programme, which was first rolled out in Punjab.