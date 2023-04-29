Canada-based academician visits UoM

TIMERGARA: Dr Fazal Manan, professor and executive administrator for over 30 years in the higher education sector in Canada, visited University of Malakand (UoM) here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad and faculty members welcomed the guest.Dr Fazal Manan visited various offices and teaching departments including Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Department of Education, Department of Journalism and Department of Chemistry.

UoM VC Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad discussed with the visiting guest various academic, research and co-curricular activities at UoMDr Fazal Manan will conduct an interactive session with the students of UoM in the first week of May on skills development and scholarship opportunities in higher education in Canada.Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad thanked Dr Fazl Manan for visiting the UoM and the latter pledged joint collaboration in academic and research activities.