Punjab CM orders timely completion of Samanabad Underpass project

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his displeasure over delay in completing the Samanabad underpass project. He directed the officials concerned to complete the Samanabad underpass project as early as possible.

He showed his annoyance while chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday. The meeting was convened to review the progress on various development projects in provincial capital.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed authorities concerned to complete development projects of Lahore on time. Naqvi praised Auqaf and other related departments for making the Data Darbar parking project operational on time. Chief Minister also directed Parks and Horticulture Authority to start plantation along with the runway at Lahore Airport.

In the meeting, a briefing was given on construction, repair and rehabilitation project of 54 roads of Lahore. It was informed that footpaths, bicycle and biker tracks will also be built along the roads of Lahore. It was further informed that four model cemeteries in Lahore will be completed in a few weeks under Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority.

Five buses will be provided for Sue-e-Asal, Asal Sulaimani, Bhaikot Raiwand Road, Ahlu model graveyards while three ambulances for model graveyards have been handed over to 1122 for operational purposes. Caretaker Chief Minister was informed that necessary steps are being taken to make Data Darbar one-way entry operational as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Housing and Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretaries for Housing, Finance, Transport, Local Government, C&W and Auqaf, officials from Central Business District Authority, Ring Road Authority, TEPA, Civil Aviation Authority and heads of other relevant departments. Chief Secretary Punjab participated in the meeting via video link.

Iranian Consul General calls on CM: The Consul General of Iran Mehran Mowahid Far called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest including increasing the export of rice, meat, mangoes, and other goods. He also invited the CM to attend the handicrafts exhibition in Isfahan.

Naqvi expressed his gratitude and announced that a Punjab delegation will attend the Isfahan exhibition. The chief minister highlighted the strong cultural and religious ties that bind Pakistan and Iran together. He assured Mr Far that efforts would be made to increase exports in partnership with the federal government and that issues related to the Punjab Agriculture & Meat Company would be addressed soon.

The CM also thanked the Consul General for sending trucks of dates and other fruits to Pakistan during Ramadan. Mr Far emphasised the importance of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran and noted that 60% of rice in Iran is imported from Pakistan, indicating great potential for increased bilateral trade. Commissioner Lahore and the CEO of PBIT were also present.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the train fire near Sukkur and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Punjab government also shares the pain and grief of the bereaved heirs, he