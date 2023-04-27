Govt to appoint ambassador to World Trade Organization

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has released a circular for the appointment of an ambassador to the World Trade Organization in Geneva.

All ministries/divisions and provincial governments have been asked to submit suitable nominations for the vacant post till April 28.

The candidate must be a serving officer in BS-21/22 and possess a Master’s degree in Business Administration, Public Administration, Public Policy, International Law, Economics, International Trade, Law (General), Management Sciences, Investment Promotion Management, Commerce or a related field.

Additionally, they should have experience in the federal government, particularly in Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Economic Affairs Division, Federal Board of Revenue, Board of Investment, Privatization Commission, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, Finance Division, Ministry of Industries and Production, Chief Minister’s Offices, Provincial Department of Finance, Revenue, Planning & Development, Agriculture, Commerce, Investment and Industries, or any related field.

The candidate must be under 56 years of age on the closing date of submission of the applications.