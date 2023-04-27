Madeeha Gauhar paid tributes

LAHORE:Rich tributes were paid to the theatre icon and founder of Ajoka Theatre, Madeeha Gauhar, at a memorial meeting held on her 5th death anniversary. Those who shared their memories included playwright and Madeeha's husband Shahid Nadeem, her son Nirvaan Nadeem, actress Samia Mumtaz, theatre activist Rukhsana Kazmi, filmmaker Shoaib Sultan, stage and TV actress Razia Malik, actors Sarfraz Ansari and Umar Bhatti. They praised Madeeha’s passion and commitment to theatre and peace. The programme included reading of extracts from Madeeha's diaries and other writings by Nirvaan Nadeem, Arzoo Ali Gauhar, Fizza Jamal, Mohammad Qaisar and Usman Zia. The extracts related to Madeeha’s growth as a socially aware artist and activist. A TV interview of Madeeha was also screened in which she talked about her artistic journey and her work for theatre for peace.

Shahid Nadeem said that Ajoka cherishes Madeeha’s legacy and is carrying on with her mission of spreading the message of peace and social awareness through theatre that is entertaining.

Ajoka will mark its 40th anniversary with year-long activities. The details will be announced on May 5 before the performance of its new play ‘Uddanhaare’ at Alhamra.