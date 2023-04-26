Dir citizens awarded for social services

TIMERGARA: The Dir Qaumi Pasoon, an apolitical body of the citizens working for peace and development in Lower Dir and Upper Dir on Tuesday awarded 20 people for their services in various fields.

The sectors included education, social work, journalism, healthcare, agriculture, literature, tourism, peace and development.

People from various walks of life and members of different peace jirgas attended the programme. The Lower Dir people, who lost lives in the war on terror, were remembered as well and the aggrieved families awarded shields in recognition.

The role of political parties was appreciated and commendation certificates were presented to their members.

Dir Qaumi Pasoon chief Malik Jehan Alam, women’ rights activist Shad Begum, educationist Muhammad Rahim Haqqani, social media star Afsar Afghan, Awami National Party leader Hussain Shah Yousafzai, Malik Naqeeb Ahmad Jan, Malik Farhad Ali, representative of minorities’ group Sudish Kumar, Jamaat-e-Islami member Hafiz Yaqubur Rehman and others spoke at the function.

Muhammad Hafizullah Khan was awarded for promoting education, Haleem Asad in the field of journalism, Dr Shuaib Khan for healthcare services, Sher Shah Khan in the field of law, Abaseen Yousafzai for literature, Shad Begum for human rights , Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas for serving people with disabilities, Dr Zahid Shah for research, Shafiqur Rehman for agriculture, cyclist Samar Khan for sports, singer Humayun Khan for music, Bakht Zada Danish for poetry, Arshad Ghafoor for promoting tourism, Dir Qaumi Jirga for peace building, Al-Khidmat Foundation for social work and Dir Overseas Pakistanis’ Association for local development. Malik Jehan Alam said Dir Qaumi Pasoon, would continue to encourage and acknowledge the people of Dir for services in various fields.