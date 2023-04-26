Junior hockey team’s training starts today

KARACHI: The Pakistan junior hockey team’s training camp is set to resume on Wednesday (today) in Lahore. This will be the final phase of the preparation for the Junior Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Oman.

Sources said that 28 players have been directed to report at the training camp at the DHA hockey academy. The Junior Asia Cup is scheduled to be held from May 23–June 1. The Junior Asia Cup 2023 is also the qualifying round of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2023. The top three teams of Junior Asia Cup 2023 will qualify for the Junior World Cup.

PHF has planned to organise two-day trials for the selection of Pakistan junior team. Sources said that the trials would likely be held on April 29 and 30. The president of PHF, Brig, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, secretary PHF Haider Hussain, and selection committee chairman Kaleemullah will be present on the occasion.

The team management will also organise junior boys' matches against senior players of the Pakistan hockey team or strong departmental teams during the training camp. These practice matches would be organised at the DHA hockey academy.

The schedule for these matches would be announced after the selection of the team. Pakistan junior team will leave the country on May 20. The training camp will be continued till the departure of the team, sources added.