IG inspects facilities at Central Prison DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irfanullah Khan Mehsud visited the Central Prison Dera Ismail Khan on Eidul Fitr to inspect the facilities there and distributed sweets among inmates.

Deputy Superintendent Zafarullah Khan gave him a presentation on facilities and arrangements made for the inmates in the jail. Speaking on the occasion, the IG Prisons said priority was being given to resolve problems of both inmates and staff in the prisons across the province.

He said the KP government was taking measures for introducing reforms for enabling jail admins to turn inmates into productive citizens of the society upon their release. The official visited the kitchen, hospital, women and men sections in the prisons and inspected the facilities being offered there. He termed arrangements and facilities satisfactory and appreciated the jail administration for that.