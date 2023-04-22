Gandapur sent to Sukkur jail on judicial remand

SUKKUR: Former minister for Kashmir affairs and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur sent to Central Jail, Sukkur on judicial remand by the Special Magistrate Sajjid Abbasi, Civil Judge of the District and Sessions Court Shikarpur.

Reports said that PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur in a provocative speech case presented in the court of the Fourth Civil/Special Judge, Shikarpur by the police seeking his Physical remand in the sedition case.

The court rejected the physical remand application of Ali Amin Gandapur and ordered to send him to Sukkur Central Jail on judicial remand till April 26.Ali Amin Gandapur was brought to Shikarpur civil court in a armored vehicle with tight security.

A case was registered against the PTI stalwart at new Foujidari Police Station, Shikarpur on the complaint of a citizen Amanullah S/o Khair Muhammad Brohi over anti-state speeches and tweets.

Muhammad Hamza Buriro and Shahbaz Ali Brohi, the counsel for the Ali Ahmed Gandapur while talking to media outside the court said that a fake case with section 131,153 was registered at New Foujidari Police Station.

They hoped that on the next hearing, the court will freed their client. They quoted the court as saying that there was no further investigation of Ali Amin Gandapur needed.They said that complainant is habitual in registering fake against the people and his complaint holds no water.

Meanwhile, Ali Amin Gandapur while talking to media said that he had pledged to be loyal to Imran Khan and determined to fight for the constitutional rights. He said that registered cases against him were purely politically motivated based on victimisation.

A day earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) Lahore handed over the former federal minister to Sindh police over transit remand. ATC judge Lahore Abhar Gul Khan had heard the case and approved his two-day transit remand.