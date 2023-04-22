More checkpoints set up, patrolling increased in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: More checking points were set up and patrolling increased in the provincial capital as part of strict security measures for Eidul Fitr.

A special security plan has been chalked out for the entire province during the Eid holidays.Also, security advisories were issued to a number of high-profile individuals in various parts of the province, asking them to restrict movement and take adequate security measures during Eid. Such advisories have been issued on different occasions in KP for the last many years.

An official said that security would remain on high alert in all the busy trade centers and public places. Police force has been directed to remain vigilant during the Eid days and keep an eye on every suspicious person and movement.

More policemen will be deployed in major mosques of the provincial capital for the Eid prayers. Apart from regular police, the City Patrol and Ababeel Squad have also been deployed for security.

Apart from the trade centers, mosques, parks and other public places, security has been beefed up at entry points to the city.The station house officers in various areas have also been directed to take care of the locked homes after their owners leave for their native villages. Many houses are robbed on such occasions when the families go to their villages for Eid.

Meanwhile, a number of police officers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited the families of cops, martyred in terrorist attacks, to pay their tributes on Eid. Some of the cops, paralysed after the attacks, were also visited and presented gifts by the police officers.