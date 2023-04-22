Eid shopping and inflation

As a nation we appear to have become very paradoxical in nature. We complain and we applaud at the drop of a hat, as they say, whenever the occasion arises or it is convenient. Many people express hope for the ‘good old days’ when they could manage with the income they had and lived happily, without a worry as to where the next meal would come from.

Yet on the other hand daily reports on media show hordes of people out shopping for new outfits; matching accessories and whatever else they think they need to look good on this happy occasion.

There does not appear to be any sign that that they are struggling to make ends meet or that they are deprived. They also indulge their children who have demands of their own and are prone to tantrums when they are not met, which makes it even more difficult to refuse, especially if they are in a bazar/shop with lots of other shoppers around. As a result, taking advantage of the occasion, the sellers/shopkeepers make the most of it by jacking up their prices.

There is the argument that the marginalised people – the labour class and lower paid employees are the ones who suffer and cannot manage with their income, but they too do not appear to be as desperate as portrayed – it’s more like they have become used to complaining and prefer hand-outs rather than working to earn an honest living. There is a demand for workers but they are difficult to find and to get an honest one is like looking for a needle in a haystack! And yes, there is poverty in the country but you certainly would not think so if you saw the rush in the bazaars these days!