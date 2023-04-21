French archbishop resigns after parishioners´ protests

STRASBOURG, France: The archbishop of eastern French city Strasbourg said on Thursday he had resigned, after complaints about his management led to the Vatican opening an investigation.

“Since peace is the highest good... I have presented my resignation to the Holy Father, for whom I pray every day,” Archbishop Luc Ravel said in a statement sent to AFP, referring to Pope Francis.

The Vatican in June ordered an inspection of the Strasbourg diocese, the results of which have not yet been released. But Catholics in the region told AFP earlier this month that Ravel´s top-down style had alienated many parishioners and other Church officials.