SC rubbishes reports about lack of audit over 10 years

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a clarification pertaining to its financial records not being audited for the past 10 years.
Some news reports on the audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan had stated that the audit of the apex court had not been conducted for the last 10 years and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had summoned the Registrar of the Supreme Court.
A clarification issued by Hina Firdous, Public Relations Officer of the Supreme Court, said that the audit of the apex court has been conducted and completed upto June 30, 2021, adding that the audit for the financial year 2021-2022 was under process and can be confirmed from the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan.
It is, hereby, clarified in concrete terms that such reports are contrary to the facts, incorrect, misleading and are based on erroneous information placed before the Public Accounts Committee, the officer added. It is pertinent to mention here that the statement comes a day after the PAC again summoned the Registrar of the Supreme Court for not conducting an audit of the apex court’s financial records. PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan observed that the top court had not had its financial records audited for the past 10 years.
