Sindh police honour martyrs

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon distributed Eid gifts and ration bags among 105 families of Shaheed and Ghazi police officials during a ceremony at the Clifton Driving Licence Branch.

IGP Memon attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while senior police officers, families of Shaheed police officials, and Ghazi police officials and their families also attended the event.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Welfare Assistant IGP Irfan Ali Bahadur thanked the Sindh and Karachi police chiefs, and other senior police officers for attending the event. During his address, he dedicated the day to the martyrs of the Sindh police, and spoke at length about all the steps taken towards the welfare of the department’s officials.

The IGP congratulated him for making all the arrangements for the ceremony. He also distributed Eid gifts and ration bags among 105 families of Shaheed and Ghazi police officials.

He paid tribute to the Shaheed and Ghazi officials for standing firm against crimes and fighting bravely against them. He expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, assuring them of all possible help and support from the Sindh police. He said they should not feel abandoned at any time. IGP Memon appreciated the initiatives of Welfare AIG for the timely online transfer of Eid funds to the families of 2,260 martyrs of other ranges of the Sindh police.

In his address the police chief wished Eid Mubarak to the families of all the martyrs, as well as to the Ghazis and other Sindh police officials.

He directed all the district police officers to personally visit the graves of the martyrs of their respective districts, offer Fateha for the soul of the departed, visit their families, express solidarity with them, give them gifts, and take timely steps to solve their problems. Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho presented a salute to the Sindh police, and termed their achievements and sacrifices as the crown on the head of the police department.

Additional IGP Odho said that the department is proud of its martyrs, and that their indomitable sacrifices against crimes are a golden chapter in the history of the Sindh police. On this occasion, he also saluted the city’s traffic police for performing their duties without any fear and danger.